Vikings First Quarter Stats Highlight Bears Dysfunctional Offense

Vikings first-quarter stats highlight lowly Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible.

In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the first quarter represent more than every Bears receiver, this season, except for Darnell Mooney.

In addition, Cousins eclipsed a 12-for-12 completion/attempt stat line early in the second quarter. His quick 12 completions are more than Bears quarterback Justin Fields has recorded in any game this season.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has 6 catches in the first 11 minutes of the #Bears game.

One #Bears player has more than 6 catches ALL SEASON. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 9, 2022

Under Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings' offense transmitted into a productive offense. While their bolstered stat lines might be more of a knack on the Bears' defense than their offense, it still underlines how poorly the Bears' offense has been this season.

Fields & Co. came into Sunday's game against the Vikings with 117.8 passing yards per game. The Bears are a regular at the bottom of passing game stats in the NFL.

And the Vikings are rubbing it in the faces of Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy.

