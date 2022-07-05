Vigils Planned After Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting

Multiple vigils and prayer services were planned after six people were killed and dozens of others injured when a gunman shot into the crowd of Highland Park's Fourth of July parade.

A growing list of vigils and services can be found below.

Christ Church Lake Forest

12 p.m. Tuesday community prayer service

100 N. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest

"All are welcome. Let's come together in prayer," the church said.

Trinity Grace Church

3 p.m. Tuesday community prayer gathering

1506 Half Day Road, Highland Park

"In light of today's horrific events, Trinity Grace Church and Christ Church - Rev. 7:9 will organize a community prayer gathering tomorrow, Tuesday, July 5th at 3:00PM at Trinity Grace Church (1506 Half Day Rd., Highland Park IL 60035). Everyone is welcome. All congregations welcome."

North Shore Congregation Israel

7 p.m. Service of Comfort & Consolation

1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe

"It is with immeasurable sadness that we let you know that our beloved Jacki Sundheim was one of the victims murdered today at the Highland Park Parade," the church wrote in a statement. "Jacki was a lifelong congregant of NSCI and a cherished member of NSCI’s staff team for decades. Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication."

St James Parish Highwood

7 p.m. Tuesday Mass of Peace and Healing

134 North Avenue, Highwood

"Please attend our Mass of Peace and Healing tomorrow Tuesday, July 5th, 7pm at Immaculate Conception with Fr. Hernan, Cardinal Cupich and Bishop Grob."

Highland Park Presbyterian Church

7 p.m. Thursday interfaith community prayer vigil

330 Laurel Ave., Highland Park

"This is a scary time and a very scary moment in that time," Pastor Quincy wrote. "We know that these things happen but we never think that they happen to communities like ours. When it does happen so close to home, it can shake the very foundations of everything we know and believe."

"I've been in contact with Rev. Suzan Hawkinson from Deerfield Presbyterian church and starting tomorrow we will be organizing an interfaith community prayer vigil hopefully to take place Thursday at 7 p.m."