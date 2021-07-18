Hickory Hills Crash

Vigils Held to Honor 4 Teens Killed in Hickory Hills Crash

Multiple vigils were held Sunday to honor the lives of four teens who were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in suburban Hickory Hills.

One of the vigils was held in Justice, where friends say the group liked to hang out. Another was held near the crash scene, with friends and loved ones gathering to reflect and to mourn after the four teens’ lives were cut short.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a car with six individuals inside crashed into a tree, according to police. The impact of the crash sheared the car in two, leaving debris strewn all over the roadway and a yard nearby.

Two teens survived the crash, but four were killed, including Nathan Phillips, whose death was confirmed by his father Kenneth Roberts.

Four people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a crash in suburban Hickory Hills. NBC 5's Christian Farr has the latest.

“Everything in me wants to just lay down,” Roberts said at Sunday’s vigil. “I just want to cry. If I do that, I’ll never get up, so I’ve got to stay strong for his brothers and sisters. They miss him dearly right now. When we broke the news, it was kind of devastating.

“They were great kids. All four of them,” he added.

Authorities have not yet identified the other three victims in the crash, and an investigation into what caused the wreck remains ongoing.

