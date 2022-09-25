Vigil Planned Monday to Honor 3 Victims Killed in Oak Forest Domestic Incident

The city of Oak Forest is planning a community vigil Monday to remember the victims fatally shot in a domestic incident Friday in the south suburb.

The terrifying situation unfolded in the morning hours when a man opened fire on multiple people moments before returning to a home that then erupted in flames. Siblings Emilio Rodriguez, 20, Briana Rodriguez, 22, died from gunshot injuries sustained in the incident, and their deaths were both ruled homicides, according authorities. Their mother, Lupe Gomez, 43, was also fatally shot, and her death was determined to be a homicide as well.

Police haven't officially named the person responsible. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, however, said Saturday it ruled the death of one of the individuals, Carlos Gomez, 44, as a suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At least four people are dead following a reported shooting, barricade situation and house fire Friday in Oak Forest, officials said. NBC 5's Lexi Sutter shares more information about the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A memorial has been set up outside the family's residence in remembrance of those who lost their lives. Throughout the weekend, neighbors and strangers stopped by and showed support in any way they could, whether by bringing candles, flowers or balloons.

Monday's vigil is planned for 7 p.m. at the gazebo outside Oak Forest City Hall. Community members are encouraged to take part and light a candle, according to an event flyer. Candles will be supplied.