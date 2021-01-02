Vigil Honors Victims of Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting

Community members, local leaders and victims' family members came together in the parking lot of Rockford's Don Carter Lanes Saturday night, one week after three people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a mass shooting at the bowling alley.

Thomas Furseth, 65, Dennis Steinhoff, 73, and Jerome Woodfork, 69, lost their lives after Duke Webb, a U.S. Army special forces sergeant, opened fire, according to prosecutors.

"We will not let this shooter win this town," said Brad Sommer, general manager of Don Carter Lanes.

The shooting is believed to be random, according to Rockford police.

At the evening vigil, music filled the air and people lit candles in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

"I want you to know that none of the victims that we lost are forgotten, because they live on everyday in each and everyone of our hearts and our thoughts," said Jamie Funk, a manager at the bowling alley.

Jerome Woodfork, who died in the Dec. 26 shooting, was remembered as a fierce competitor and a nice person.

"My heart really goes out to the group, because they were all friends," said Toscha Flowers, Woodfork's girlfriend. "It wasn't just him I lost. I lost other friends, too."

Those injured in the shooting were Tyrone Lewis, 62, as well as a 16-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy. The three were said to be recovering from their injuries Saturday night.

"All of Rockford is here for you today, here for you tomorrow," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said, offering a message to those wounded in the incident. "We will be here for you until you fully...recover."

Don Carter Lanes started a fundraiser to help the families impacted by the shooting. Approximately $20,000 had been raised Saturday night.

The suspect, Webb, was denied bond and is set to be arraigned on Feb. 16.