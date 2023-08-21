Vigil honors Chicago student gunned down just days before school begins

Monday was supposed to be the first day of high school for 14 year old Rayjon Harshaw. Instead his former principal, family and friends are mourning his death after his life was cut short Saturday.

“Rayjon we love you….and we will miss you and this is a void that just will not be filled,” said Dr. Danielle Porch, principal of Daisy Bates Academy.

“Whoever did this, please! I just want some justice for my child," pleaded Harshaw's mother, Sharon Harshaw.

Chicago police say Rayjon was shot and killed during an attempted robbery near 87th Street and Cregier on Saturday night.

During a vigil and balloon release Monday, his mother, other family and friends remembered him as a straight-A student who had a promising future.

“His book bag was packed for school today that he didn’t go to and somebody walked up to him, took his cell phone," explained his aunt Athena Harshaw. "That wasn’t enough! You took his cell phone and shot my baby!”

The shooting brought out nearly an entire neighborhood to join the family as they mourn their loss. Heart shaped red balloons represent the love they have for the teen. His absence has left some inconsolable.

“We raised a good boy!” said his grandmother.

“Rayjon was an angel! He was an angel oh! He was an angel! Now he’s a real angel!”

Police are still investigating and so far no one is in custody. The family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.