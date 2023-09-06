Vigil held for fallen Chicago police officer Areanah Preston

Family, friends, supporters and fellow officers held a vigil Wednesday night outside Chicago's Gold Star Families Memorial for fallen officer Areanah Preston.

Preston was shot to death near her Avalon Park home shortly after her shift on May 6.

Prior to the vigil, Preston's name was added to the Gold Star Families Memorial Wall.

"The wall bears an immeasurable amount of love. Every name there is a family, a community, a district, a partner," Chicago Police Memorial Foundation President Sandra Wortham said.

Wortham's brother was a Chicago police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Part of the foundation's focus is to provide assistance for the 56 children of fallen and catastrophically wounded officers, including financial assistance to help pay for education.

"For me, it's huge. I have three children, college, high school and second grade," said Maria Marmelejo, whose husband was killed in the line of duty.

Tonight's vigil included remarks from Gold Star families, Mayor Brandon Johnson and interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller.

"In the face of opposition, know the city of Chicago supports you," Johnson said.

Preston, a two-year veteran of the department, is the 600th and most recent name added to the Memorial Wall.