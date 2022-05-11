Videos Show Shocking Moments Train, Semi Collided in Fatal Clarendon Hills Crash

Videos taken by witnesses showed the harrowing moments before and after a Metra train and semi collided on tracks at a crossing in Clarendon Hills Wednesday, leaving four people injured and one passenger killed.

Footage showed the front end of the truck being hit by the train in a dramatic collision at Prospect Avenue.

(Warning: Footage in this video may be difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.) At least one person was killed and four others injured when an inbound Metra BNSF train traveling from Aurora to Chicago struck a semi-truck on the tracks at Prospect Avenue in Clarendon Hills Wednesday, according to Metra officials.

In a separate video, flames and black smoke could be seen erupting from the scene of the crash.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw several people exiting the truck moments before the train hit.

Scott Anderson, who was on the southbound side of the tracks and at the gate at the time, said at least three people rushed out of the vehicle before the train struck and flames erupted.

"It was a fireball for several minutes," he said.

All of those injured were on the train at the time of the crash. A female passenger was killed, officials said.

Just before 9 a.m., Metra reported BNSF train 1242 would "terminate at Clarendon Hills due to striking a vehicle."

Delays were expected, and other inbound trains began accommodate passengers, Metra said in a tweet.

The DuPage County Coroner was called to the scene, according to officials.

Metra said trains on the BNSF line will run with "limited service" both Wednesday and Thursday following the crash.