Videos show large teen gatherings in downtown Chicago

Videos captured around Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood showed large teen gatherings and a significant police presence as unseasonably warm weather brought thousands outdoors.

Footage shows dozens of teens gathering in the middle of Columbus Drive near its intersection with Illinois Street, steps away from the site of a shooting that left a tourist wounded earlier this month.

Vehicles on Columbus Drive were seen swerving around people quickly moving across the street, as well as cars stopped due to people obstructing them in the street.

Video footage also showed paramedics tending to a person who was later loaded onto an ambulance, though it is unknown what the source of their injuries were.

It is unknown how many, if any, people were arrested in the incident.

There was no further information available.