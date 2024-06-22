Authorities release video of suspects wanted in killing of retired Chicago police officer

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Chicago police released video Saturday of two suspects who are wanted in the West Garfield Park killing of 73-year-old Larry Neuman, a retired Chicago police officer.

The video released by police, appearing to be from a home surveillance camera, shows the two suspects walking in an alleyway close to where the killing occurred.

Neuman was fatally shot just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street.

“He spent his entire career safeguarding our city and spent his retirement as a reverend, speaking out against the violent crime that’s plaguing our neighborhoods,” Supt. Larry Snelling said Thursday during the Chicago Police Board’s meeting at police headquarters. “Please keep his family in your thoughts.”

Neuman was a bomb technician who retired in 2010. He worked at the police department for 28 years.

A transportation security explosives specialist, Neuman joined the TSA in 2010 and worked at O’Hare and Midway airports, said a spokesperson for the agency. In his current position, Neuman trained the screening workforce at both airports to detect explosives and other potential threats.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” the spokesperson said.

Neuman was a “pillar” of his beloved West Garfield Park community, according to Pastor Paul Sims of St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church. Neuman had been a member of the church for 30 years.

“He was the kindest man you knew. There wasn’t anything that Larry Neuman wouldn’t do for somebody. If you needed it and if he didn’t have it, he would go get it for you.”

Neuman was an ordained preacher and part of the ministerial staff at the church, 4106 W. Monroe St., which is near his home, Sims said. Neuman enjoyed sharing his wisdom with young people, never hesitating to offer advice.

“He would stop and talk to any and everybody,” Sims said. “He would encourage you no matter what you were doing in life, no matter what it was he would stop and talk to somebody.”

Neuman was a veteran of the Marines who served in the Vietnam War, Sims said.

“He was a family man, he was a grandfather, he loved his grandchildren, he loved helping me at the church with the young people,” Sims said. “He was a great man, he was a great person.”

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8252 or leave an anonymous tip here.