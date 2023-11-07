Old video showing a promotional shoot with Matthew Perry and his "Friends" co-star Matt LeBlanc surfaced on social media and has now gone viral following Perry's shocking death.

In the footage, Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on 1990s NBC sitcom is captured recording various promotional messages with LeBlanc, who starred as Joey Tribbiani on the show.

The funny duo is seen recording a message for NBC viewers across the country, including at one point NBC 5 Chicago.

Throughout the recording the two begin joking and having fun with the shoot in what many fans said represented their beloved characters.

"They're actually Chandler and Joey IRL," one user wrote.

The footage was posted days before Perry's untimely death at his Los Angeles home.

An investigation into how Perry died is ongoing, and it may take weeks before his cause of death is determined, but Perry's body was found in a hot tub at his home, according to unnamed sources cited by the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ.

No foul play is suspected, and it was first reported as a water rescue, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The promo shoot footage, posted on Oct. 17, took on a new light in wake of the news, with many fans commenting messages of remembrance.

"You will be missed matthew," one commenter wrote.

"They were perfect. I'm so sorry we lost Matthew," another said.

LeBlanc joined his "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in honoring the late actor in a moving message on Oct. 30.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the five stars began in a joint statement to People. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

The cast said that they will speak more on the tragedy in the future.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer added. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Tributes have poured in since Perry's passing.

Legendary sitcom director James (Jim) Burrows, who helmed more than a dozen episodes of “Friends,” called him "incredibly inventive."

"He was inventive with how he did a line,” he told TODAY in an exclusive interview that aired Nov. 2.

"Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman said Perry's death had left her in "utter shock" and his co-stars on “Friends” released a statement in the wake of his death saying they were “utterly devastated.” Burrows said the cast was equally crushed.