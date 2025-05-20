Ohio

Video shows testing of new ‘unhinged' Cedar Point coaster

The new tilt coaster, the first of its kind in the U.S., opens this season.

Cedar Point
Facebook/CedarPoint

America's Roller Coast, Cedar Point, is officially open for the season, and thrill-seekers making their way to the Ohio amusement park are getting fresh looks at a brand-new roller coaster.

The new attraction, Siren's Curse, will open as the country's first tilt coaster, with the ride's track detaching from the lift hill and tilting forward to re-attach with the track of the 90 degree vertical drop.

Upon opening, the roller coaster will be the first tilt coaster operating in the United States, with just one other such coaster open worldwide - Gravity Max at Lihpao Land in Taiwan.

Siren's Curse will become the park's 17th roller coaster, marking the third consecutive year that a new roller coaster has opened at the park, following Wild Mouse in 2023 and the revamped Top Thrill 2 in 2024.

The coaster, manufactured by Vekoma, climbs a height of 160 feet and reaches speeds of 58 miles per hour, traveling just under 3,000 feet of track.

Located in Sandusky, Ohio, Cedar Point is approximately a five-hour drive away from Chicago.

