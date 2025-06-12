Video shows rescue of family from Joliet apartment fire that left 26 displaced

A large fire at a Joliet apartment complex earlier this week that left seven people injured has led to the relocation of 26 residents, officials said.

According to fire officials, the first responding firefighter, Battalion Chief Dan Berta, had just responded to a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 80 Tuesday morning when an initial alarm of a fire at 115 Essington Road was received.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Upon arrival, Berta said he observed three people, two parents and a 3-year-old child, trapped on a third-story balcony. A maintenance worker on scene then retrieved a ladder from a nearby shed and began laddering the balcony.

Officials said at this time, the adult man was already hanging from the balcony in an effort to get down to the second floor when he let go and fell to the ground. He was later transported to St. Joseph Hospital for a knee injury.

At this time, Berta told the mother and child to remain where they were, with both individuals being helped down to the ladder and to safety by Berta.

All three individuals on scene refused further medical treatment, excluding the man's treatment for his knee injury.

Units arriving to the scene later then discovered heavy fire emerging from the upper unit of a three-story garden apartment, with a significant blaze burning in the building's attic.

After the remaining fire was extinguished, officials learned there were approximately 15 people inside the building at the time of the fire, with all individuals able to exit the building on their own.

Officials said seven residents were treated on the scene for minor injuries and all residents of the building were accounted for.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to Joliet fire officials, unattended cooking was cited as the cause of the blaze, with a total of 26 people being relocated after the fire.

There was no further information available.