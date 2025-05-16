Peoria

Video shows partial implosion of bridge in Peoria

The bridge crosses the Illinois River in downstate Peoria

With work continuing on the demolition of the McClugage Bridge in Peoria, video on Friday showed the partial implosion of the eastbound structure, which will later be replaced by a new bridge.

The original eastbound section of the bridge, which opened in 1948 and spans the Illinois River, is being demolished in eight stages in a process that began in March and runs through next month.

According to officials, the bridge is slated to be replaced by a "new structure that meets the region's transportation needs."

The new bridge will include bicycle and pedestrian accommodations while increasing capacity by adding a third lane and shoulders, officials said.

Friday's blast marked the fifth of eight implosions, with the dates of the remaining three demolitions yet to be determined.

More information on the project can be found here.

