Video shows Oak Park police officer delivers food after delivery driver arrested

An Oak Park man received the surprise delivery of a lifetime earlier this month when a police officer delivered his food following the arrest of the man's delivery driver.

On Jan. 6, Da'Mon Wardlow was ending a two-day health fast and anxiously awaiting a food delivery.

"I was hungry so I just decided to order some DoorDash," Wardlow told NBC Chicago.

Wardlow said his DoorDash app showed that his driver wasn't moving, stopped just around a block away from his house where he was awaiting his order.

He added that he contacted DoorDash trying to figure out what happened to his order, and received his money back for the food he wasn't going to receive.

Or so he thought.

In a surprising turn of events, an officer in Oak Park went beyond the call of duty by finishing the food order of his detained delivery driver.

About five minutes later, Wardlow heard a knock at the door and opened it up to find officer Joshua Mysliwiec with his food.

"Your driver ran into some trouble, so we're delivering it for him. He's in the back of one of our squad cars right now," the officer said on video that captured the encounter.

Wardlow was thankful for the customer service from an unlikely source.

"This is an extra step that they didn't have to do, so I'm very appreciative," Wardlow said.

Mysliwiec's actions were praised by village officials.

“The men and women of the Oak Park Police Department understand what it means to serve the community in every sense. Customer service and community policing are more important than ever and we are grateful that one of our officers immediately jumped into action when he identified a need from a resident. There are countless examples of similar actions every day in Oak Park and it’s special that this one has been captured and shared," Oak Park Chief Communications Officer Dan Yopchick said in a statement.

The news of Mysliwiec's delivery comes less than a week after a police officer in Kane County made headlines for also delivering food to a customer after arresting a delivery driver.

Wardlow learned his driver was stopped on a warrant, but even the arrested driver helped in getting his order of wings to him.

"He said he opened up his phone, we figured out your address. We wanted to make sure you got your food," Wardlow said.

Wardlow didn't get a chance to say it to Mysliwiec then, but he lets him know his appreciation now.

"Thank you!"