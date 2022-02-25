Waukegan

Video Shows Moment SUV Slams Into Waukegan Gas Pump, Causes Fire

Surveillance video captured the moments an SUV suddenly crashed into a gas pump Friday afternoon in Waukegan, causing flames to erupt.

The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. at the Citgo gas station located at Sunset Avenue and North Green Bay Road.

Footage of the collision showed the vehicle swerving across nearby streets and into the gas station's parking lot when it suddenly slammed into a gas pump, starting a fire.

Shortly after flames erupted, the driver opens the vehicle's door, exit and leaves the gas station's property.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Waukeganwaukegan fire
