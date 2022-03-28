Video Shows Moment Gunman Opened Fire in Fashion Outlets of Chicago Shooting

Cell phone video captured the moments of a shooting in which one person was killed and a second injured during a busy Friday evening at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

Footage obtained by CWB Chicago shows a group of people gathered in a hallway, near the food court, when an an argument reportedly occurred and moved off camera. Moments later, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie pulled out a gun, aimed his weapon toward the hallway and opened fire.

A 20-year-old man, identified as Joel Valdez, died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. A teenage girl was injured and initially listed in critical condition at an area hospital, according to Rosemont authorities. Police said a third person may have been shot and then fled the scene, but it remained unclear whether that was the case Monday.

A typical evening at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago turned into chaos Friday as shots erupted, causing shoppers to panic and run from the building in fear for their safety. NBC 5’s Vi Nguyen reports.

Activist Stringer Harris was one of the many people inside the mall at the time, and recorded a Facebook Live video as the attack unfolded in front of him.

"When the shots went off, people just started to run," Harris said. "People started to scatter. I saw fathers pick up daughters out of their stroller and find a quicker exit to get out of. People dropped their clothes. It was a real chaotic scene."

One of the most heart wrenching sights for Harris, someone who has seen many tragedies on Chicago's South Side, was an overturned stroller.

"This stroller... was laid upside down, and you see this kid's bottle laying right next to the stroller," he recounted. "And it was at that moment to me it was like, wow, this was like one of those situations you see on the news all of the time."

The Rosemont Department of Public Safety in a tweet Sunday said it was pursuing "multiple leads" and that officers had spoken to witnesses regarding the shooting.

Police on Saturday provided additional information on a shooting that left one person dead and at least one other victim injured at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter reports.

Police continued to seek the person who fired shots, who was described as a man in his mid-20s wearing a face mask. He reportedly left the scene in a maroon 2008 Honda with other unknown suspects.

The owner of the vehicle was questioned by police Saturday and considered a "person of interest." No one else has been identified in connection to the crime.

The Rosemont Department of Public Safety has asked anyone with information about the shooting to call authorities at 847-823-1134.