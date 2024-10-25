Video shows man carjacking 80-year-old hospital patient in New Lenox

A man has been arrested after being accused of carjacking an 80-year-old patient as he tried to leave a suburban Chicago hospital. That patient was struck by his own vehicle as the suspect took off, according to police.

The incident happened at Silver Cross Hospital in southwestern suburban New Lenox Wednesday evening, police said. New Lenox Police are calling it a crime of opportunity, as seen in new surveillance video shared with NBC Chicago

"It's still daylight out, it's at the main entrance," said New Lenox Police Chief Louis Alessandrini. "I can't tell you why at this point he did it, and to do that to an elderly subject in the community is very frightening."

Shortly after being discharged from the hospital, police said the victim was being loaded into his van by a nurse and a friend when someone jumped into his driver's seat.

"Our victim was still in the car, still partially seated, passenger door was open, his legs were hanging out, and as the offender drove away, he shoved our 80-year-old victim out of the vehicle," said Chief Alessandrini.



Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kyle Sears. Surveillance video shows him taking off as the victim fell to the ground. Police said Sears hit the victim with his van and ran over his legs in a matter of seconds.



"Everybody was taken by surprise. Everybody was startled. They were concerned for the victim who was still inside the car, not secured, and then when he fell to the ground, everybody's concern at that point was his health and wellbeing," said the chief.



Police said the stolen van was found hours later at a Raising Cane's in Joliet. An active search began and a warrant was issued for Sears' arrest.

"We have had prior dealings with him, and we were able to identify him on the camera," said Chief Alessandrini. "We immediately communicated with other agencies."

Investigators followed up on numerous tips and leads on his whereabouts and arrested him Friday afternoon in Grundy County.

The chief praised the detectives and agencies involved in the case and said this crime serves as reminder that it could happen anywhere to anyone.

"I would say that New Lennox is a pretty safe community. We don't get crimes to this level often," he said. "It is a call to the community and everybody that you need to be aware of your surroundings."

At last check, the victim was being treated at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition. Police said the victim sustained injuries to his lower body.

The victim's family declined an on-camera interview, but issued this statement to NBC Chicago: "We are extremely thankful to the New Lenox police department and the detectives that have been so attentive in locating and bringing this suspect to justice. Our uncle, in no way deserved this, especially in front of a hospital. Andy has been able to communicate with us and shared that the guy did not care about who he was going to hurt. It could have been a newborn baby with a mother leaving the hospital. Now, our attention is on Andy and the long journey to get him back on his feet."