Surveillance cameras captured the frightening moment two people were kidnapped from a Chicago restaurant and forced into a vehicle at gunpoint.

In the footage, a man and woman are seen outside a restaurant in the city's Little Village neighborhood when a vehicle pulls up and two men, at least one of whom was holding a gun, appear to pat them down and take items. The two force the man and woman to unlock their vehicle before also having them unlock the door they were standing outside of.

The four come out of the building some time later before the man and woman were forced into another vehicle, which ultimately drove away from the scene.

Chicago police said the two were driven to several different ATMs and forced to withdraw money.

The incident unfolded at 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 26th Street, police said.

The two victims were a 48-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, who were about to enter a restaurant when the dark-colored SUV pulled up alongside them, police said.

In total, five men were involved, three of whom were armed with guns.

The suspects eventually released the victims from their vehicle and fled, police said. The man and woman did not sustain any physical injuries and refused treatment, police added.

According to officials, no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.