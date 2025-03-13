Video shows extensive damage to 2 vehicles after crash in rural Kendall County

A video captured from NBC's Sky 5 showed two vehicles with extensive damage Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Kendall County.

Both vehicles were seen mangled away from the nearby roadway by the intersection of Ashley Road and Walker Road, located southeast of Yorkville.

Medical helicopters were seen transporting injured patients from the collision at the scene, NBC Chicago's Mike Lorber said from Sky 5.

The amount of people injured in the crash, along with the circumstances surrounding it, are currently unknown.

There was no further information available.