Video shows dog ‘opening' door in escape from Chicago pet hotel as search continues

Video captured the moment a dog opened a door and managed to escape from a pet hotel in Chicago's South Loop as many continue to search for the missing animal.

"We can confirm that Minnie, a beloved member of our PUPS Pet Club community, escaped from our South Loop location on Sunday, February 16th," PUPS Pet Hotel told NBC Chicago in a statement. "We are deeply concerned, and our entire team is committed to finding her working in close partnership with Minnie's family."

Surveillance footage obtained by NBC Chicago captured the frightening escape as Minnie managed to use a door handle to exit what appeared to be an office, then fled out a main doorway and appeared to run down a busy street near Michigan Avenue and 14th Street.

"Since her disappearance, we have launched an extensive search in the surrounding areas. We’ve organized patrol teams on foot and in vehicles, checking local parks, alleys, garages, and other places where Minnie could be hiding," the hotel said. "We are also posting flyers in neighborhoods around the South Loop and other areas to increase awareness. Additionally, we alerted local shelters, veterinarians, and businesses to ensure they have Minnie’s details."

In addition, images of Minnie were posted to numerous online lost dog sites like PetFBI and Pet Amber Alerts and thermal drones, tracking dogs and even a pet psychic have been brought in to help with the search.

"We want to assure everyone that every resource possible is being used to bring Minnie safely home," the hotel said.

Minnie's owner, Laura Simpler, posted on social media Tuesday that she remained missing.

"Dear Minnie is missing since 2/16/25 when she escaped from the pet hotel in South Loop Chicago," Simpler wrote alongside a video of her beloved pup. "Please keep your eyes out for her."

Anyone with information or who would like to report a possible sighting can contact (410) 960-1516 or email JLaRosa@pupspetclub.com.

"We are incredibly grateful for the concern and support expressed by the community and the many offers to assist in the search efforts. Your help in spreading the word is invaluable, and we appreciate everyone who’s been keeping an eye out for Minnie," PUPS said.