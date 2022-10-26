Video Shows Deer Running Through Westmont Nursing Home; 1 Minor Injury Reported

One minor injury was reported after a deer ran through a Westmont nursing home Wednesday morning, according to police.

The video shows the deer running through the nursing home parking lot just prior to 8 a.m. before leaping into the home by shattering a window.

After entering through the window, the deer then ran down the hallway before exiting via the rear door, officials said. The deer did come into contact with a "few" people while inside the nursing home, leaving one staff member with a minor arm injury.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.