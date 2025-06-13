Video shows collision between semitruck, freight train at suburban rail crossing

Video footage obtained by NBC Chicago shows the moment a freight train collided with a semitruck at a rail crossing in suburban La Grange, leading to hours of Metra service delays.
The video shows the tractor of the semitruck making its way across the tracks before a freight train crashes into the trailer, carrying it for several feet before eventually coming to a stop.
According to Metra, delays were expected on its BNSF line in both directions due to the collision, which the agency confirmed did not involve Metra trains.
Metra added that BNSF trains will not operate from Westmont through Berwyn following the crash, and will operate from Chicago to Berwyn and from Westmont to Aurora "until further notice."
Later Friday evening, Metra confirmed that tracks 2 and 3 were cleared for movement, with the resumption of service at scheduled stops.
According to La Grange village manager Jack Knight, a semitruck was crossing the tracks between Burlington Avenue and Hillgrove Avenue when the second of two crossing bars began to come down over the crossing.
The driver, seated in the tractor part of the vehicle, had crossed over the tracks while the trailer remained over the crossing when it was struck by a westbound freight train, officials said.
Following the collision, the vehicle was pushed into a tree and went on to strike the pillar of the nearby train station. No injuries were reported, officials said.
There was no further information available.