Police and firefighters forced their way into a South Side Chicago home after officials said a man lured, then held two firefighters at knifepoint inside.

Police said the incident happened around 12:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

Firefighters had been called to the area for a report of a garage fire.

While battling the flames, fire officials said a battalion chief and a lieutenant were lured inside a nearby home by a man who said he smelled gas in his basement.

Once inside, the two firefighters, both about 50 years old, were locked inside the home by the man. who was armed with a knife.

The trapped firefighters were able to call for help, leading fellow firefighters and Chicago police officers to the scene.

Video captured the chaotic scene as authorities responded.

"Right inside the door, he had a knife," one person can be heard saying in the footage.

Chicago officers responded to the scene, made entry into the home and the two firefighters were able to flee, police said.

"They just went up in there, broke the door and broke the window and just went in there and got him out," one witness told NBC Chicago.

The man who locked the firefighters in was taken into custody and authorities said charges are pending.