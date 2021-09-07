Video Shows Car Weaving Between Cyclists During ‘Bike the Drive'

Scary footage shows a vehicle quickly weaving between cyclists on Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive during Bike the Drive, an event that closes Chicago's iconic thoroughfare to cars for several hours and welcomes thousands of bikes.

The video, shared with NBC Chicago by cyclist Jeffrey Ulrich from Lake Shore Drive on Sunday, depicted the vehicle quickly driving north near McCormick Place and then darting between cyclists.

Early in the event, a lane of vehicles was directed off Lake Shore Drive to make way for cyclists. The video shows that lane of cars getting off near Soldier Field as this vehicle keeps driving on the main road, between cyclists.

Thousands of cyclists took advantage of a closed DuSable Lake Shore Drive during Bike the Drive. Bikes were permitted beginning at 5:30 a.m. Cars were allowed back beginning at 10:30 a.m.