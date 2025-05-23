Video shows car burst into flames in downtown Chicago

Video in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood Thursday showed a car burst into flames, grinding nearby traffic to a halt.
The blaze was seen near the intersection of North Columbus Drive and North Water Street, just outside NBC Tower.
The cause of the vehicle fire was unknown, and it was unknown if there were any injuries in connection to the blaze.
There was no further information available.
