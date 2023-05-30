Video Shows Brazen Robbery as Chicago Police Issue Warning on Nearly 50 Similar Cases

Police have issued a community alert across several police districts on the Southwest, West and Northwest Sides of Chicago, alerting residents to nearly 50 armed robberies that they believe are committed by the same suspects.

In one instance in the city's Hermosa neighborhood, the suspects' brazen armed robbery of a man on the front porch of his residence in broad daylight is caught on camera.

In the community alert, police say the incidents being investigated all involve three to four suspects who were wearing black ski masks, dark clothing and blue gloves.

According to authorities, the string of armed robberies dates back to late April.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Officials said police are investigating incidents at the following addresses: