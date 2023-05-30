Video Shows Brazen Robbery as Chicago Police Issue Warning on Nearly 50 Similar Cases

Police have issued a community alert across several police districts on the Southwest, West and Northwest Sides of Chicago, alerting residents to nearly 50 armed robberies that they believe are committed by the same suspects.
In one instance in the city's Hermosa neighborhood, the suspects' brazen armed robbery of a man on the front porch of his residence in broad daylight is caught on camera.
In the community alert, police say the incidents being investigated all involve three to four suspects who were wearing black ski masks, dark clothing and blue gloves.
According to authorities, the string of armed robberies dates back to late April.
Officials said police are investigating incidents at the following addresses:
- 4100 block of West Wabansia on April 22 2023 and April 23, 2023 10:00 AM
- In the vicinity of Pulaski / Augusta and Armitage / Cicero
- n the vicinity of Grand / St. Louis and Thomas / Pulaski
- In the vicinity of 2600 -3200 South from Pulaski to Kostner
- 100 block of North Karlov on April 23, 2023 at 4:08 AM
- 3700 block of West Potomac on April 23, 2023 at 5:01 AM
- 1100 block South from Pulaski to Kostner on April 24, 2023 at 5:15 AM
- 2600 block of South Sawyer Avenue on April 24, 2023 at 5:36 AM
- 700 block of North Sawyer Avenue on April 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM
- 2600 block of S Hamlin on April 27, 2023 at 4:50 AM
- 4300 block of West Hirsch on April 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM
- 1500 block of N Kedvale on April 27, 2023 at 5:15 AM
- 1100 block of North Central Park on April 27, 2023 at 5:45 AM
- 1900 block of North Ridgeway on May 02, 2023 between 3:00 AM and 4:00 AM
- 2700 block of South Lawndale on May 02, 2023 at 5:00 AM
- 2100 block of West Cullerton on May 02, 2023 at 4:45 AM
- 2000 block of North Hamlin on May 02, 2023 at 5:24 AM
- 4000 block of West Thomas on May 02, 2023 at 5:40 AM
- 1600 block of North Sawyer on May 02, 2023 at 5:53 AM
- 2000 block of North Pulaski on May 02, 2023 at 5:54 AM
- 3200 block of West Polk on May 24, 2023 between 12:01 AM and 7:15 AM
- 2400 block of South Drake on May 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM
- 2400 block of South Kedzie on May 24, 2023 at 6:44 AM
- 900 block of North St. Louis on May 24, 2023 at 6:59 AM
- 800 block of North Keystone on May 24, 2023 at 7:05 AM
- 4000 block of West Hirsch on May 24, 2023 at 7:05 AM
- 600 block of North Trumbull on May 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM
- 100 block of North Kedvale on May 25, 2023 at 11:50 PM
- 5000 block of West Thomas on May 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM
- 2500 block of South Sawyer on May 26, 2023 at 6:50 AM
- 2300 block of South Sawyer on May 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM
- 1100 block of West Iowa on May 26,2023 at 6:30 AM
- 1100 block of North Keystone on May 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM
- 800 block of North Kolin on May 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM
- 1200 block of North Karlov on May 27, 2023 between 5:40 and 5:47 AM
- 2100 block of North Tripp on May 27, 2023 at 6:12 AM
- 2200 block of North Tripp on May 27, 2023 at 6:16 AM
- 4200 block of West Cortez on May 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM
- 4100 block of West Thomas on May 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM
- 3700 block of West 25th St on May 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM
- 2500 block of South Pulaski on May 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM
- 900 block of North Francisco on May 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM
- 1900 block of South Oakley on May 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM
- 1900 block of South Western on May 27, 2023 at 7:36 AM
- 300 block of North Francisco on May 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM
- 1000 block of South Western on May 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM
- 2600 block of West Warren on May 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM