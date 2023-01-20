Video Shows Audience Help Suburban Cheer Group Finish Routine After Music Stops

A major technical issue at a cheerleading competition in the west suburbs quickly turned into a heartwarming moment of collaboration after the speakers cut out the music near the beginning of West Chicago's performance.

Just seconds into West Chicago's performance at a conference-wide competition held at an Elgin high school, the music accompanying the team's routine suddenly stopped.

As the large crowd in the gymnasium collectively groaned, the cheerleaders were not phased at all, continuing their performance as if the music was still blaring through the speakers.

The moment grew more special, as opposing teams, parents and coaches began a four-count rhythmic chant to help West Chicago's cheer team lock into a beat.

With the return of music failing twice more during their performance, the crowd continued to chant louder, helping to will West Chicago through a seamless performance under extraordinary circumstances.