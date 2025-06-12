Video shows attempted armed robbery as police search for suspects in recent North Side spree

Chicago police are searching for a late-night robbery crew they said ambushed victims and demanded phone passcodes in Lincoln Park and Lakeview, according to a community alert issued by authorities.

The robbers struck four times in about 30 minutes late Monday, and police said the methods were similar.

“The offenders exit a stolen white Honda CR-V and approached the victims. The offenders brandished handguns or used physical force and took the victims' personal property. In several of the incidents, the offenders asked the victims for the passcode to their cellphone,” a statement from a CPD 19th District Community Alert said.

Surveillance video from a liquor and convenience store in Lincoln Park captured the first armed holdup, according to the shop’s owner.

The video shows a white SUV idling along North Pine Grove Avenue as a young woman crosses the street. Two masked men are seen jumping out of the vehicle and running after the woman, while screaming is heard.

“The neighborhood is very concerned, because people have security concerns,” Andy Patel, owner of Eastgate Wine and Spirits, told NBC Chicago.

Over the next half-hour, police said three other victims were targeted, including one victim near a Lakeview bar and a DePaul University student just a block from campus.

Below are the locations where the incidents were reported:

2800 block of N. Pine Grove Ave on June 9, 2025 at 11:42 PM. (Lakeview)

700 block of W. Roscoe St on June 9, 2025 at 11:51 PM. (Lakeview)

3400 block of N. Broadway on June 9, 2025 at 11:55 PM. (Lakeview)

2500 block of N. Sheffield Ave on June 10, 2025 at 12:05 AM. (Lincoln Park)

Chicago’s North Side has been hit with ongoing robbery crews, especially during summer months the past few years, though police said trends are improving.

In the 19th District, robberies are down 34% year-to-date, according to police..

“I know the cops are out here trying to patrol the area, and it’s been down over time,” one passerby in Lakeview said. “I hope it continues to get better. Be vigilant at night.”