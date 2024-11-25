Video shows aftermath of downtown Chicago shooting, raising fresh safety concerns

Just days after a woman was shot near a downtown Chicago Macy’s, safety concerns remain top of mind for residents.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of State and Washington, where a 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg, according to Chicago police.

The timing of the attack was especially worrisome, as it occurred just as the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival wrapped up less than one mile to the north of the scene.

"We're concerned for the safety of others down here because of what happened. And it just seems like there's an increase of that. It's sad,” Shameran Takeda, who volunteers in downtown Chicago, said.

New video from inside of the Macy’s store appears to show someone receiving medical treatment following the shooting on Saturday night.

“She’s inside the store and we have a tourniquet applied,” police scanners said.

Ald. Brian Hopkins, who represents a large portion of the downtown area, expressed concerns about safety as residents and tourists travel to Chicago for their annual holiday shopping trips.

He says that amid the city’s ongoing budget battle, public safety needs to remain a top priority.

"When I talk about finding areas of the budget to cut, the one area that should be held harmless in all of that is policing right now and that's a great example of why,” he said.

Hopkins said police shifts were extended over the weekend, and that additional resources will be made available for the city’s Thanksgiving parade and Black Friday shopping.

Donna Bucker, who also volunteers downtown, says that while she wouldn’t mind seeing additional officers during this time, but that vigilance on the part of residence and visitors are also key.

"We still have to live our lives. So we're still down here. We just have to be cautious,” she said.

In addition to the increased police presence, there will also be additional private security, and the Loop Alliance will continue deploying safety ambassadors who will wear yellow vests and aim to provide services to shoppers and visitors.