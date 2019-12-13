Video of Dramatic Arlington Heights Crash Highlights Residents’ Concerns

A heart-stopping crash was caught on video in Arlington Heights after police say an 80-year-old woman hit a parked SUV, causing her car to flip over.

The crash happened in the 800 block of South Cleveland Tuesday, according to authorities. The driver was not seriously injured in the crash, but was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid the crash in which she over steered to avoid an oncoming car.

Police cited the vehicle’s black box data, which showed she was going 32 miles per hour – 7 mph above the speed limit.

Residents on the block say near-misses and speeding cars are a constant threat on the suburban street.

“Near misses are weekly,” said resident Jay Casaletto.

“The only thing that hasn’t happened yet is someone getting truly injured,” said Lindsey Kaplan, who also lives on the block.

Residents say they have asked the village for stop signs or speed bumps but have not received them.

“Stop signs are not intended for the purpose of keeping people from driving too fast,” said Deputy Chief Shawn Gyorke with the Arlington Heights Police Department. “It would be our responsibility to mitigate the speeds at which people drive through.”

Police said the street is a high-priority area, but only .3 percent of drivers go 10 miles per hour or more above the speed limit.

Roughly 120 traffic tickets have been issued over the past 10 years, according to village data, but residents are skeptical of the accuracy of the data.

“The radar, we feel, is fairly ineffective because when people see that, they tend to slow down,” Casaletto said.

Police said they plan to “take additional steps” now they know speeding “has become a hot topic in that area.”



