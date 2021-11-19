Video: Rewatch the Moments After the Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty Friday on all counts in his murder trial connected to the shootings of three people during the summer of 2020 in Kenosha.

Following the decision, reaction has poured in across the country, including from politicians and the family of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man whose shooting spurred racial injustice protests in the Wisconsin community.

These were the moments surrounding a reading of the verdict Friday:

As Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts in his murder trial connected to the shootings of three people during unrest in Kenosha during the summer of 2020, he at first stood still and silent.

The Rainbow Push Coalition’s Bishop Tavis Grant and Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s family member, responded to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.

“To say that we were relieved would be a gross misunderstanding. And Kyle is not here. He’s on his way home. He wants to get on with his life,” Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Attorney Mark Richards said following the decision from the jury on Friday.

Thomas Glasgow and April Preyar discuss their thoughts on the jury’s decision that found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of charges related to killing two people and injuring a third at protests during unrest in Kenosha in August 2020, describing the verdict “not surprising.”