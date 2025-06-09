O'Hare Airport

Video released showing delivery driver's vehicle on O'Hare tarmac in May incident

The driver did not face charges in the May 17 incident

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new video has been released showing the scene after a food delivery driver drove onto the tarmac of Chicago’s O’Hare airport last month, parking near multiple planes.

The incident occurred May 17 when the 36-year-old driver “accidentally drove into an unauthorized secured area within O’Hare Airport” while making a food delivery, according to Chicago police.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A new video, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request from NBC Chicago, shows the driver pulled up near a plane on the tarmac.

In the moments that followed, multiple uniformed personnel approach the driver, who appears to be talking with members of law enforcement and staff at the airport.

The department called it a “mistake” after an investigation, and charges weren’t filed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

O'Hare Airport
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us