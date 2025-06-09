A new video has been released showing the scene after a food delivery driver drove onto the tarmac of Chicago’s O’Hare airport last month, parking near multiple planes.

The incident occurred May 17 when the 36-year-old driver “accidentally drove into an unauthorized secured area within O’Hare Airport” while making a food delivery, according to Chicago police.

A new video, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request from NBC Chicago, shows the driver pulled up near a plane on the tarmac.

In the moments that followed, multiple uniformed personnel approach the driver, who appears to be talking with members of law enforcement and staff at the airport.

The department called it a “mistake” after an investigation, and charges weren’t filed.