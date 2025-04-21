Clean-up efforts are underway after a raging fire consumed a semi-truck on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.

A shocking video from the scene showed the truck completely engulfed in flames, with an explosion leading to the frightening scene near the borders of Jasper and Newton counties.

The fire was extinguished Monday afternoon, allowing the northbound lanes of the highway to reopen, but the southbound lanes between Exits 230 and 240 will remain closed for “an indeterminate amount of time,” according to Indiana State Police.

A spokesperson said traffic will be escorted around the scene once clean-up efforts are concluded, but warned that it wouldn’t occur “for a while.”

State police are also asking motorists stuck on the highway to remain patient and not to drive northbound in the southbound lanes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the fire, and no details have been released on the cause of the explosion.