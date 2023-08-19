Video from NBC Chicago's Stefan Holt shows look inside aircraft during Air and Water Show performance

As thousands of people made their way to Chicago's lakefront to witness the city's iconic annual Air and Water Show, a video taken from NBC Chicago anchor Stefan Holt shows an incredible look from inside one of the performing aircraft on Saturday.

Holt got the chance to ride along with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Saturday, and took a video showing what it's like as the Knights jump out of the plane during the show.

The stunts were performed by the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights in one of over a dozen performances throughout the weekend.

In addition to the Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which are being showcased for the first time since 2018, numerous other performances from the U.S. military can be seen this weekend.

