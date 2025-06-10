Immigration

Video: Car drives toward immigration protesters in downtown Chicago

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A frightening scene unfolded in downtown Chicago Tuesday as a car drove toward marchers during an immigration protest.

Protesters had been briefly stopped near Monroe and State just after 6 p.m. when a woman was seen on video talking to a police officer near the scene of the protest.

The woman is then seen on the video veering left down a nearby street, with protesters scrambling to get out of the way of the moving vehicle.

Video shows a car driving toward a crowd of immigrants' rights protesters in downtown Chicago.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was struck by the vehicle, though at least one woman was seen being helped to her feet by other individuals in the crowd.

No further information was available at this time, and the march is continuing in downtown Chicago.

