Video captures suspects in safe theft at Chicago's newest James Beard award-winning restaurant

Just weeks after winning a coveted James Beard Foundation Award, a Northwest Side restaurant was targeted by burglars who got away with the business' safe, surveillance video showed.

Lula Café, 2537 N. Kedzie Blvd., was one of four businesses struck by thieves between 3:08 and 4:53 a.m. in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 30.

Chicago police issued a community alert about the burglaries on Sunday, explaining the suspects used a tire iron to break the establishment's door and gain entry before stealing cash, safes or electronics. Surveillance footage showed three suspects donning masks and long-hooded sweatshirts exiting the business. One of the suspects walked away with the restaurant's safe, authorities said.

The group drove away in a four-door black Infiniti sedan with unknown registration, police said.

Times and locations of the other burglaries are listed below:

3:08 a.m. - 2400 block of West Division Street

4:47 a.m. - 3100 block of West Armitage Avenue

4:53 a.m. - 2600 block of West Division Street

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-7394.

Lula Café in mid-June took home the award for "Outstanding Hospitality" at the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards, which is widely considered the culinary industry's Oscars. Lula Café also appeared in Chicago's 2023 Michelin Guide as a "Bib Gourmand" pick.

The New American restaurant, according to its website, offers "inventive, market-driven, mostly organic food in a casual, funky space, hosting an especially popular brunch."