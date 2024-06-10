Chicago police on Monday were searching for the man wanted in connection with a sexual assault last month in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side.

In a community alert issued Monday morning, police released video footage of the individual wanted for an incident that occurred on May 28 in the 2900 block of North Mango Avenue. According to authorities, a woman was forcibly picked up by a man who forced her into a gangway.

The suspect then told the victim if she continued to yell, he would kill her, police said. He then fled southbound down the alley to George Street, where he proceeded eastbound on Central Avenue and then westbound on Parkside Avenue.

According to police, the offender left his gray shirt and black hoodie at the scene.

Video shows the suspect shirtless jumping a fence and running down the street.

The man is described as 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 to 200 pounds. Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.