Video Captures Semi Driving With Vehicle Pinned Underneath Trailer on Tri-State

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that occurred between a vehicle and a car on the Tri-State Tuesday, with a passing motorist capturing the horrifying scene on video as the truck appeared to drive down the roadway with the car still pinned underneath.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 near milepost 30.25 in Cook County on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 11:41 a.m. a collision occurred between the vehicle and a semi-truck, according to authorities.

A passing motorist, Grzesiek Misiek, used a dash-cam captured the scene on video, with the car pinned underneath the trailer of the semi. The video footage appears to show a person inside of the vehicle while the truck was still driving down the highway near Roosevelt Road.

Despite the harrowing footage, police say that there were no injuries reported in the collision.

Two lanes of the highway were closed to investigate the crash, but reopened at approximately noon.

