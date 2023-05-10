Video captured the scene as a bat-wielding woman randomly attacked another woman who was walking a baby in a stroller on Chicago's Northwest Side, one of what is now believed to be several such attacks reported in broad daylight this week.

The brief cell phone footage shows a woman carrying bat approach another woman walking a child in a stroller. The woman with the bat then suddenly starts swinging as the victim begins walking toward her, pushing her away from the stroller.

“At first, I thought it was a joke, then when she started hitting them it wasn’t a joke,” said witness Shannon Condon, who lives in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood and recorded the incident.

The attack took place just before 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Mozart.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“A white car pulled up and a woman got out of the car with a baseball bat and basically started attacking two women with the stroller,” Condon said. “Either the mom or aunt said ‘I have a baby! Back off,’ and she didn’t back off.”

Condon says the assailant didn’t park her car on the side of the street, instead putting it in park in the middle of the road.

“She left the door open and ran after these girls,” she said.

Police confirmed a woman driving a white sedan got out, approached two female victims and began hitting them with a baseball bat. Both women refused treatment.

At least five women were the victims of a string of attacks on Chicago’s Northwest Side Tuesday, police said.

The attack is believed to be connected to a string of other similar incidents reported across surrounding Northwest Side neighborhoods this week.

According to officials, the attacks occurred during the daytime hours on Sunday and Tuesday, and took place in neighboring communities, including Albany Park, Ravenswood and Irving Park.

In each of the incidents, an unidentified woman driving a white sedan exits the vehicle and begins to batter the victims, all of whom were female, officials say. The attacker than flees the scene.

One person is in custody, police said.

Police believe the same woman is responsible for each of the attacks. Many of the victims declined medical attention, and at least one of the victims self transported to a nearby hospital. She was last listed in good condition, police say.

According to officials, no charges have been filed.

The full list of locations and times of the attacks are listed below. In some of the incidents, at least two females were attacked: