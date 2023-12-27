Video captures moments father of 2 shot and killed at Cicero home

A father of two was shot and killed as he returned from work in a Chicago suburb one day after the Christmas holiday.

Alejandro Trujillo Moreno, 47, was parking his car Tuesday near 19th Street and 49th Avenue in Cicero when officials say he was involved in an altercation.

According to the town's spokesman, Moreno exited his vehicle after parking his car and was approached by "unknown suspects" before the group got into an argument. Moreno was shot during the altercation and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in Moreno's vehicle in an incident captured on surveillance video.

We warn you that the images in the video may be disturbing to some viewers.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Moreno's identity and said his cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds." The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Moreno, known as "cano," was a Cicero resident and a father to two teenagers.

His family said they want justice.

“He was amazing. He was a father, a husband, a friend,” his cousin Mimi said. "He was a good person. He didn’t deserve to die this way.”

Authorities said an investigation remains ongoing.