Video Captures Moment School Bus Crashed Into Home in Chicago Suburb

A school bus crashed into a home in Western Springs Thursday morning in a harrowing incident all caught on camera.

Police said the driver of the bus crashed into a home around 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Hampton Avenue while trying to avoid hitting an animal.

"The bus drove off the road and into a nearby house," authorities said in a release.

The driver was the only person on the bus at the time and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The home suffered some cosmetic damage, but no structural damage was reported, police said.

The incident was captured on video by a neighbor's security camera.

In the footage, the bus is seen veering off the road and into the front lawn of the house before coming to a stop at the front of the home.

Authorities did not say if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.