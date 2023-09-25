Video captures chaotic scene as cars drift in Chicago's West Loop

Video captured the chaotic moment cars were seen drifting and doing donuts in Chicago's West Loop over the weekend, a scene that has become increasingly familiar for many in the city.

The footage, captured by a resident, shows crowds of people surrounding vehicles as they drift in dangerous circles near Monroe and Clinton.

Chicago police confirmed they were called to the 500 block of Monroe, but officers responding the scene said no reports were filed.

The scene has grown more common in recent years in Chicago.

From Streeterville to the West Loop and more, neighborhoods across Chicago have seen multiple incidents of illegal street racing, drifting and "stunting," with police and residents describing them as disruptive and dangerous.

Last summer, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance that attempts to crack down on illegal street racing across the city. According to the ordinance, any person who participates in illegal street racing or drifting on any Chicago street, highway or public way could be fined anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.