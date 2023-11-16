Video captures carjackers using frightening tactic to trap drivers in Chicago

Shocking new surveillance video shows carjackers boxing in victims and then forcing drivers out of their cars in an attempt to steal their vehicles.

According to officials, at least three carjackings where victims were boxed in at gun point occurred back-to-back Tuesday, in Chicago's Lakeview, Wrigleyville and Lincoln Square neighborhoods.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., four to six people forced a man out of his car and stole his vehicle in the 4400 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.

20 minutes later, a 29-year-old man was driving in the 900 block of West Grace Street when two cars cut him off, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The man got out of his car and ran away as several gunmen approached his car and drove away in it, police said.

10 minutes after that a 25-year-old woman was parking her car in the 3500 block of North Clark Street, in front of Merkle's Bar and Grill in Wrigleyville, when two cars blocked her car and boxed her in, police said.

At least two armed men walked up to the car, forced the driver out, struck a female passenger and took her belongings, police said.

"It was disturbing," Merkle's co-owner Russell Bishop said. "It was hard to watch."

"I live maybe seven minutes from our actual bar Merkle's, and at dark I take an Uber home because it doesn't feel safe any more," Kelly Bishop said.

While there are no suspects in custody, police said no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

"Now we've decided we're going to put two doormen as well as somebody inside the bar to help regulate with things," Kelly said.