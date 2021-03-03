west town

Video Captures Brazen Armed Carjacking in Broad Daylight as Pair Waits for Carwash

Video captured a brazen armed carjacking over the weekend that took place in broad daylight on a heavily-trafficked Chicago street as a couple waited in line to get a carwash.

The incident happened in the West Town neighborhood just after noon Saturday, according to police.

A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were in a black Land Rover waiting for a carwash in the 400 block of North Halsted Street when two men walked up, displayed a gun and "demanded the victim's vehicle," police said.

Video showed the men walk up on either side of the vehicle as several cars sit in traffic on the street.

The pair complied and exited the vehicle before the two men got in and fled the scene, traveling southbound. The victims were not injured during the incident and police said no one was in custody as of Wednesday.

An investigation remained ongoing.

Chicago police said the incident brings the total number of carjackings so far this year to 352.

