Griffin Markel had just scored what's being called "one of the best touchdowns" in Bartlett Raiders football history - and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

Video captured the youth football team's "first year flag player," who has down syndrome, take the football and rush into the end zone as other players and the crowd on the sidelines cheer him on.

"There goes Griffin! To the 15, to the 10!" the announcer can be heard shouting.

Griffin is seen in the footage looking back as he clears the defense and races toward the end zone, the crowd shouting for him to keep going.

"Griffin has been having a great year with the Raiders so far and [Sunday] he got his very first TOUCH DOWN!!!!" the Bartlett Raiders wrote on Facebook along with video of the heartwarming moment. "Everyone was cheering him on and there wasn't a dry eye in the house as this made everyone's day today!!"

In the video, Griffin is seen celebrating the victorious moment with his fellow players and coaches, running around the field before racing toward his dad on the sidelines with a big smile.

The child's family said they think the video is perfect for spreading awareness as it comes at the start of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

The Barlett Raiders post a big thank you to Griffin for the score and to his family for "allowing us to Coach and guide Griffin through the program!"

"His smile and positive attitude lights up the field and your family is a bright spot in our program!!" the team's message read.