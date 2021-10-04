Bartlett

Video: Bartlett Boy With Down Syndrome Scores 1st Touchdown in Incredible Moment

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Watch the video in the player above

Griffin Markel had just scored what's being called "one of the best touchdowns" in Bartlett Raiders football history - and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Video captured the youth football team's "first year flag player," who has down syndrome, take the football and rush into the end zone as other players and the crowd on the sidelines cheer him on.

"There goes Griffin! To the 15, to the 10!" the announcer can be heard shouting.

Local

President Joe Biden 19 mins ago

President Biden's Trip to Chicago Now Set for This Week After Being Postponed

MixTape Tour 2022 28 mins ago

Tour Featuring New Kids On the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue Makes Stop in Illinois

Griffin is seen in the footage looking back as he clears the defense and races toward the end zone, the crowd shouting for him to keep going.

"Griffin has been having a great year with the Raiders so far and [Sunday] he got his very first TOUCH DOWN!!!!" the Bartlett Raiders wrote on Facebook along with video of the heartwarming moment. "Everyone was cheering him on and there wasn't a dry eye in the house as this made everyone's day today!!"

In the video, Griffin is seen celebrating the victorious moment with his fellow players and coaches, running around the field before racing toward his dad on the sidelines with a big smile.

The child's family said they think the video is perfect for spreading awareness as it comes at the start of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

The Barlett Raiders post a big thank you to Griffin for the score and to his family for "allowing us to Coach and guide Griffin through the program!"

"His smile and positive attitude lights up the field and your family is a bright spot in our program!!" the team's message read.

This article tagged under:

Bartlettdown syndromebarlett raidersdown syndrome awareness monthgriffin markel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us