Victory Auto Wreckers, well-known for iconic commercials, closing after nearly 80 years

A longtime suburban auto salvage yard, known for its 1970s-style commercial that graced the airwaves for decades, will close for good at the end of November after nearly 80 years in business.

Victory Auto Wreckers, a family-run business located on Green Street in Bensenville, will shut down on Nov. 30, according to its website.

While you might not be familiar with the business itself, its commercial may ring some bells.

Victory Auto Wreckers kept its popular commercial on the air for decades, before ushering in a newer one recent years. While it was actually shot in Bensenville in 1985, the advertisement has a 1970s feel.

The commercial features a man, bearing a beard and a mullet, attempting to get into a car outside a home when he touches the handle and the door falls off. The accompanying voiceover states, "that old car is worth money..."

Victory offered cash on the spot in exchange for an old vehicle, and promised to tow it away as well.

In 2015, as a way to commemorate the commercial's 30th anniversary, the business held a contest for customers to create their own version. Victory Auto Wreckers later revealed the contest was rigged for an unspecified reason, and announed there would be no winner afterall.

Instead, the business released an animated commercial similar to the original version.

The salvage yard will stop purchasing vehicles on Saturday, Nov. 18 - though its self-service auto parts yard will stay open through the end of the month, according to its website. Customers will have a chance to purchase items from the legendary business in the coming days.

Victory Auto Wreckers posted on Facebook that it will be auctioning off equipment, office furniture and tools on the three upcoming Saturdays: Nov. 11, 18 and 25. A glimpse of what will be offered each day will be posted on Facebook.