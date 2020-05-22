Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works to Close 250 Stores

Bath & Body Works

During the first quarter that ended May 2, L Brands sales dropped 37 percent

By Molly Walsh

The parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works will close around 250 locations across North America.

“We are closely evaluating all locations, especially more vulnerable centers for risk of closure,” the report said, “We are also actively evaluating strategic alternatives to reduce or eliminate losses in the U.K. and China.”

Nearly all its stores have been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

