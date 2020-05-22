Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works to Close 250 Stores

The parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works will close around 250 locations across North America.

Approximately 250 Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works stores in the United States and Canada, according to a first-quarter report from L Brands.

During the first quarter that ended May 2, L Brands sales dropped 37 percent.

“We are closely evaluating all locations, especially more vulnerable centers for risk of closure,” the report said, “We are also actively evaluating strategic alternatives to reduce or eliminate losses in the U.K. and China.”

Nearly all its stores have been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.