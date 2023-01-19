Victor Wembanyama Attends Bulls Vs. Pistons Paris Game

Watching his future team? Victor Wembanyama attends Bulls-Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Victor Wembanyama may be getting an in-person look at his next team on Thursday.

The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was in attendance for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena in Paris.

The Pistons entered play Thursday with the NBA's second-worst record at 12-35. If the season ended today, Detroit would be tied with the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets for the best odds to win the Wemby sweepstakes at 14%.

The Bulls, meanwhile, would have the ninth-best odds at 4.5% (Chicago's owed 2023 first-round pick to the Orlando Magic is top-four protected).

Wembanyama, 19, is a generational prospect. The French national stands 7-foot-3 but can score off the dribble and shoot from distance like a perimeter player while also protecting the rim at the other end.

Wembanyama turned heads in two October exhibition games against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. He put up 36- and 37-point performances that were filled with highlight-reel plays.

Wembanyama plays for the French club Metropolitans 92. In 18 games this season, he's averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks with a shooting split of 47.9/29.5/81.1.