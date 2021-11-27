Victims Robbed in Grocery Store Parking Lots in McKinley Park

Police are warning of a pair of robberies reported in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, victims were in a grocery store parking lot in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue, when they were approached by two males who demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 7:50 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. Nov. 26, in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.